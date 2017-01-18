Roquette to Build Pea Protein Processing Facility

Roquette, a global player in innovative plant-based food ingredients, announced a notable investment of more than 400 million CAD to build a brand new pea-protein manufacturing site in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba (Canada) in order to address the growing demand for plant proteins.

Roquette’s investment will reinforce the Group’s leadership in plant protein. It also reaffirms the company’s strategy to develop specialties for Food, Nutrition & Health markets and to accelerate its global growth. This large industrial unit will expand Roquette’s pea-protein production capacity and help address the growing customer demand for plant-based proteins in North America and globally.

This new site is strategically located in Canada, the world’s largest producer of peas, with around 30% of the total global production. Manitoba’s well-educated and professional workforce, strong logistic infrastructures and reliable, competitive and sustainable hydroelectric energy, make the province a very attractive environment for this new facility.

Construction is expected to start in the second half of 2017, subject to obtaining the relevant permits. Production is expected to begin in 2019. Upon completion, Roquette’s site in Portage la Prairie is expected to employ around 150 people, mostly recruited locally.

The pea protein market is very attractive and demand for plant proteins for human nutrition is growing tremendously, driven by health consciousness, consumer concerns and sustainability. Pea protein offers many advantages to farmers, customers and consumers, as its production is environmentally friendly and it is a great source of protein, with numerous applications in gluten-free foods, vegetarian foods, sports and slimming foods, senior nutrition and clinical nutrition.

Edouard Roquette, Chairman of Roquette, said: “This new investment in Manitoba marks a key step in reinforcing Roquette’s leadership position in offering high value plant-based ingredients around the world. The new plant, which will be the largest dedicated to pea protein processing in the world to date, will support the future of Manitoba’s agriculture industry and help address the growing global demand for innovative Food, Nutrition and Health products and solutions.”



Jean-Marc Gilson, CEO of Roquette, added: “This investment confirms our commitment to the highly promising pea protein market. We have been a pioneer in plant-based protein specialties with more than 40 years’ experience in research and production. This new site, together with our existing plant in France, confirms Roquette as the long-term leader in the plant protein specialties market worldwide, and it is a great example of how we are helping to meet customer and consumer expectations for innovative and sustainable plant-based solutions.”



“We are pleased to welcome this historic partnership with Roquette, which will result in an unparalleled investment in Manitoba’s food processing and agricultural industries,” said Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister. “This new facility will create jobs and establish stronger markets for Canadian farmers while benefiting our province’s economy for decades to come. It also demonstrates to Canada and to the world that our province is open for business and ready to compete for investments in agricultural production and innovation.”