Roka Bioscience Announces CEO Transition

Roka Bioscience, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company focused on providing advanced testing solutions for the detection of foodborne pathogens announced the appointment of Mary Duseau as President and CEO. Ms. Duseau succeeds Paul Thomas, the Company’s President and CEO since 2009, who will assume the position as Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors. The changes are effective today.

In addition, Ms. Duseau will join the Company’s Board of Directors.



“I am proud of what our team has accomplished since we started Roka seven years ago, and I firmly believe we are well positioned to take advantage of the increasing demands from consumers and regulators to ensure a safe food supply. I look forward to continue working with Mary in our new roles,” Mr. Thomas said.

“I am excited to be part of Roka at a time when using the best technology to prevent foodborne disease is more important than ever to the food industry,” Duseau said. “We have positioned Roka as a partner to both the food suppliers and to the commercial laboratories, offering both technological advantages and significant cost benefits to the food safety industry with our accurate and automated Atlas® system,” continued Ms. Duseau.



Mary Duseau, 51, has served as Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer of Roka Bioscience since February 2015. From October 2012 until January 2015, Ms. Duseau served as Global Sales Director and on the board at Andor Technology plc (“Andor”), a division of Oxford Instruments plc, a leader in the global scientific digital camera market. Prior to joining Andor, Ms. Duseau held various sales and management roles of increasing responsibility with PerkinElmer, Inc. from 2000 through September 2012, including the position of Vice-President Sales & Marketing, Bio-discovery, from 2008 to September 2012, where she led the sales and marketing of the company’s life science tools business. Ms. Duseau received her Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry with a minor in Neuroscience from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.