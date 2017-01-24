New KIND Bar Varieties

KIND introduced two new flavors to its KIND Healthy Grains® Bar portfolio and one addition to its Pressed by KIND portfolio.



The new KIND Healthy Grains Cinnamon Oat and Double Dark Chocolate bars contain five grams of sugar with more than one full serving of 100% whole grains. Like all KIND healthy grains bars, these bars contain our five super grain blend of oats, millet, quinoa, amaranth and buckwheat.



Pressed by KIND Strawberry Apple Chia is the company’s newest edition to the Pressed by KIND family. Like all Pressed by KIND bars, this flavor has no added sugar, contains two full servings of fruit and is vegan, dairy-free, and gluten-free.