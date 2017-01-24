Jolly Time, Cosmos Creations Partner to Introduce New Popcorn Snacks

JOLLY TIME Pop Corn and Cosmos Creations, a brand that creates premium snacks with an indulgent, artisan taste, have joined forces to bring unique popcorn flavors to consumers. The four new ready-to-eat popcorn varieties – Sea Salted Caramel, Confetti Cake, Belgian Waffle and Snickerdoodle – were showcased at the Winter Fancy Food Show in San Francisco.



The new collaboration brings together two family-owned, independent companies that have a reputation for high quality products. The partnership unites JOLLY TIME's more than 100 years of popcorn heritage and long-standing expertise with Cosmos Creations' exciting flavor profiles. The four new unique ready-to-eat popcorn flavors are Certified Gluten Free and made with non-GMO popcorn kernels and natural ingredients.



The four new flavor profiles will be available in 1-ounce bags with a SRP of $0.99 and 5.5-ounce bags holding more than eight cups of popcorn with an SRP of $2.49.