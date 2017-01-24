Jolly Time, Cosmos Creations Partner to Introduce New Popcorn Snacks
Four new flavors introduced at Specialty Foods' Winter Fancy Food Show
January 24, 2017
No Comments
JOLLY TIME Pop Corn and Cosmos Creations, a brand that creates premium snacks with an indulgent, artisan taste, have joined forces to bring unique popcorn flavors to consumers. The four new ready-to-eat popcorn varieties – Sea Salted Caramel, Confetti Cake, Belgian Waffle and Snickerdoodle – were showcased at the Winter Fancy Food Show in San Francisco.
The new collaboration brings together two family-owned, independent companies that have a reputation for high quality products. The partnership unites JOLLY TIME's more than 100 years of popcorn heritage and long-standing expertise with Cosmos Creations' exciting flavor profiles. The four new unique ready-to-eat popcorn flavors are Certified Gluten Free and made with non-GMO popcorn kernels and natural ingredients.
The four new flavor profiles will be available in 1-ounce bags with a SRP of $0.99 and 5.5-ounce bags holding more than eight cups of popcorn with an SRP of $2.49.
