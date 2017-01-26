Land O'Lakes Names Executive Vice President for Dairy Foods

Land O'Lakes, Inc. announced that Chris Roberts would join the organization as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Dairy Foods, effective Feb. 6, 2017. Roberts will report to Beth Ford, group executive vice president and chief operating officer for the Purina Animal Nutrition and U.S. Dairy Foods businesses. In addition, Ford has responsibility for Supply Chain and Operations, Information Technology and Research and Development across the entire Land O'Lakes, Inc. enterprise.



The move marks the re-unification of all Land O'Lakes Dairy businesses, including the global powder organization, under one executive in a new position for the company.