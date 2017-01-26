New Look for Teas’ Tea

TEAS’ TEA®, a brand of ready-to-drink whole-leaf green, black and white tea blends, showcased a new brand look and announce its commitment to use only 100% USDA Certified Organic ingredients in its tea varieties at the 2017 Winter Fancy Food Show in San Francisco. The new brand name, TEAS’ TEA® Organic, currently extends across all 16.9-fluid-ounce Organic Unsweetened, Organic Slightly Sweet and Organic Caffeine Free options, and will begin shipping to retailers nationwide this month.



Inspired by the tradition of ancient tea making to preserve the powerful antioxidants and natural flavors of whole-leaf green, black and white teas, the new packaging for TEAS’ TEA Organic was created to improve communication on shelf about the products’ organic attributes and delicate flavor variety to help consumers better navigate across the TEAS’ TEA Organic range. The new logo has also undergone a sophisticated transformation, bringing “organic” within the bold and assertive design – which draws inspiration from traditional Japanese stamps as a nod to the brand’s standard of excellent quality. Refined yet vivid, each bottle bolsters TEAS’ TEA Organic’s mindful approach to the pursuit of pure tea, with a commitment to using tea brewing methods that preserve the integrity of the tea leaf with a clean taste, delivering the benefits of sustainably-sourced and USDA Certified Organic tea leaves.



TEAS’ TEA Organic’s refreshed, luminous packaging strives for clarity with its clear-cut artwork that emphasizes the simple ingredients and minimal processing the brand harbors for its teas. All products from the brand are made without citric acid, so each sip ends with a clean finish on the palate. Details include:



Organic Unsweetened - brewed with fresh tea leaves with no added sweeteners and bottled to lock in the enlivening, natural essence of fragrant botanicals like jasmine, lemongrass and more, these ready-to-drink refreshments are perfect for the tea purist at heart. Available in eight delicious flavors, including Pure Green, Black, Lemongrass, Jasmine, Green & White, Oolong, Mint, and Rose, all with zero calories per bottle.



Organic Slightly Sweet - zesty, fruity and straight from Mother Nature herself, TEAS’ TEA Organic Slightly Sweet Teas contain vigorous antioxidants coupled with soothing aromas for a refreshing, gratifying pick-me-up. A healthier, more stately “sweet tea” fashioned with organic cane sugar and available in six mouthwatering flavors, including Mango Yuzu, Fuji Apple, Hibiscus Green Tea and Pomegranate Blueberry Green Tea, Peach Ginger and Lemon Mint with only 80 calories per bottle.



Organic Caffeine Free - naturally caffeine free, TEAS’ TEA Organic Herbal Chamomile Tea is infused with peppermint and lemongrass in a base of chamomile to instill calmness and relaxation with every sip. A delicious way to unwind at the end of the day and zero calories per bottle.