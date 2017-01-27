New VitaTops Varieties

VitaTops debuted new flavors for protein lovers that fit the bill: VitaTops Protein Banana Chocolate Chip has only 130 calories, 8 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber; and VitaTops Protein Chocolate Peanut Butter has only with 150 calories, 8 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber. These two new protein infused VitaTops products offer a sweet spot of high fiber and protein, which helps fuel energy longer and also helps curb cravings. VitaTops are also available in VitaTops Superfood CranBran, made with cranberries, oats, chia seeds and flaxseed with 120 calories, 6 grams of fiber and 3 grams of protein; and finally for organic food lovers, try VitaTops Deep Chocolate made with organic ingredients, like whole grain flour and cocoa powder and only 100 calories, and VitaTops Wild Blueberry, bursting with organic wild blueberries with 120 calories.



“We are very excited to offer consumers all the great nutrient benefits they expect from Vitatops, but now with the added benefits of organic ingredients, superfoods, protein and gluten free; perfect for the health conscious consumer who craves a healthy indulgence,” said Andrew Reichgut, Executive Vice President of VitaTops and Garden Lites. “These items are sure to top the list of best of snacks for today’s mindful consumer.”



VitaTops are available 8-ounce boxes each with four individually wrapped muffins at $4.00 per box in the frozen section of your supermarket.