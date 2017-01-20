Sethness Announces Executive Appointments

Sethness Products Company announced the appointments of three key executive positions within the company. Tom Schufreider has been promoted to the position of president. Brian Sethness has been promoted to executive vice president – sales & marketing. Henry Sethness will be assuming the role of chairman of the executive committee.



Mr. Schufreider joined the Sethness Products company as chief operating officer in March, 2013. Bringing over 30 years of food ingredient experience to Sethness, Mr. Schufreider held management positions at Sethness-Greenleaf Flavors and Synergy Flavors. He will move into the role as President previously held by Henry Sethness.



As a key member of the Sethness family management team, Henry Sethness will remain actively engaged in the management of the company on a daily basis, and be instrumental in strategic planning and addressing important industry issues.



Representing the fifth generation of the Sethness family, Brian Sethness will oversee the management and direction of the overall sales functions including sales program planning and development, and management of the sales team. In his 17th year with the company, he will also continue his role in domestic and international sales.



Additional management promotions at the Sethness manufacturing facility in Clinton, Iowa, include:



Laboratory/Safety Director Jason Ernst

Production Director Paul Trich

R&D Manager Jerod Corbin

QA/QC Manager Aaron Venters



For more information on Sethness Products Company, please contact:



Brian Sethness

Sethness Products Company

Toll-free: 888/772-1880

Phone: 847/329-2080

E-mail: bsethness@sethness.com

www.sethness.com