Processed food manufacturers focused on inhibiting Listeria growth in their products will have an even stronger tool at their disposal when Corbion introduces the latest BETA version of its Corbion Listeria Control Model at the 2017 International Production and Processing Expo in Atlanta, Ga., Jan. 31-Feb. 2.

Corbion experts will provide demonstrations of the upgraded tool, which helps processors predict Listeria growth in processed foods while saving R&D costs and increasing speed to market.

"Controlling Listeria is absolutely critical for manufacturers to protect their customers and their brands," says David Charest, Corbion vice president-Meat Industry. "This industry leading model is now more user friendly, and along with our advanced solutions and expertise helps to accelerate product speed-to-market.

Visitors to the Corbion Booth #C359 also can sample a number of the company's solutions, including clean label and prototype formulas, in products such as pork loin, grilled turkey tenders, hot dogs, jerky and chicken sausage crumbles. Featured solutions will include ingredients from the Corbion Opti.Form® portfolio, which sets the standard in meat safety and preservation, as well as from the Verdad® portfolio.

The Verdad® range of multifunctional solutions—based on ingredients such as vinegars, ferment blends, citrus flour and jasmine tea—enables more consumer-friendly ingredient labelling, while extending shelf life, improving yield and enhancing safety without sacrificing quality.

Corbion experts will be available to discuss processors' challenges and how processors can leverage the Corbion’s tools, knowledge and top-shelf ingredients to achieve greater success in the marketplace.

