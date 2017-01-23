Advanced Food Systems: SQF Level 3 Certified

Advanced Food Systems (AFS) strives to be the leader of functional texture and flavor ingredient systems.

Last fall saw the company earn the Safe Quality Foods Institute’s coveted Level 3 Certification. AFS moved from a Level 2 Certification, which it received in 2012, to Level 3 in 2016. This improvement was made by an extraordinary team effort where every person made a difference.

For AFS customers, this translates into confidence in sourcing safe and high quality products, supported by controlled documentation combined with carefully selected distribution systems. For more than 30 years, AFS has developed proven solutions to customers’ challenges through unique formulations.

For more information, visit Advanced Food Systems’ website at www.afsnj.com.