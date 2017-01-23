New Sauces from Urban Accents

Urban Accents introduced gluten-free Taco Simmer Sauces. The globally-inspired line draws influence from street food trends from different corners of the world. The four different sauces serve as a flavor-saturating base and can create hundreds of different taco varieties, meat-based or vegetarian. From easy, approachable family dinners to late night eats, each bottle of sauce prepares up to three pounds of meat or veggies in just 20 minutes. Preparation directions and creative serving suggestions are included on the labels.



The Taco Simmer Sauce line’s flavor profiles include:

Korean BBQ – A savory and sweet sauce with hints of garlic and sesame that caramelizes perfectly on thinly sliced beef or tofu.

Tangy Tomatillo & Garlic – The most traditional of the sauces, a garlicky tomatillo base with subtle notes of jalapeño heat and a citrusy zing makes it ideal for thinly sliced pork or beans.

Thai Chili – A balanced blend of sriracha, garlic and lime creates a sweet and spicy sauce that pairs best with shrimp or chicken.

Jamaican Jerk – This tropical blend of peppers, citrus and pineapple finishes with a spicy kick, and is delicious on chicken strips or your favorite cut of pork and beef.