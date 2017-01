Hydrive Relaunches with New Packaging

Hydrive Energy Water, a zero-calorie energy water, relaunched its enhanced water accompanied by new packaging and branding. Hydrive Energy Water has reformulated its product from 30 calories to zero calories per 8-ounce serving.



Available in January 2017, Hydrive Energy Water's new formula is light, refreshing and flavorful, and features all natural flavors, zero calories and added B vitamins. The product line will consist of four flavors including Black Cherry, Blue Raspberry, Triple Berry and Citrus Burst to rehydrate and recharge consumers. The modern design of the new bottle, sleek packaging and water drop logo align with Hydrive Energy Water's mission to provide hydration with both function and flavor.

"Hydrive Energy Water has been reinvigorated to reflect what consumers want from an enhanced water – great flavor, zero calories and an energy boost to suit their busy, on-the-go lifestyle," says Thomas Oh, SVP of marketing for Big Red, owner of Hydrive Energy Water. "Hydrive Energy Water's new formula provides health-conscious consumers with the flavor and function they want without the calories and sugar that they don't."

Hydrive Energy Water has zero calories, 160 mg of caffeine and 35% DV of vitamins and retails for $1.89 - $2.29/bottle.