Three Jerks Jerky Partners with Soy Vay

Three Jerks Jerky, a 100% filet mignon beef jerky, partnered with Soy Vay®, purveyors of fine Asian sauces & marinades with a Kosher twist, to create its sixth flavor, Veri Veri Teriyaki®. The Veri Veri Teriyaki® jerky flavor is created with fine cuts of filet, contains no artificial ingredients and is gluten free.



Three Jerks co-founders Daniel Fogelson and Jordan Barrocas will launch Veri Veri Teriyaki® on Kickstarter offering an opportunity to taste the new flavor first, receive special offers and snag limited edition merchandise, including a premiere package with a personalized message from Shark Daymond John: www.bit.ly/threejerks. The Jerks originally launched their brand of premium jerky on Kickstarter and will match 5% of the proceeds from this campaign to back other innovative start-ups on the crowd funding site.



"For a long time, we've been 'kicking' around the idea of returning to Kickstarter, the platform that gave us our launch, with a special offering. Our Veri Veri Teriyaki® flavor release not only marks the convergence of two awesome companies, but our opportunity to return to Kickstarter and give back to the community that helped us launch our business. We are looking forward to a successful campaign and matching 5% of what we raise for contributions to back other promising entrepreneurs," Three Jerks Jerky co-founder Jordan Barrocas.



Soy Vay® Veri Veri Teriyaki® flavor will join Three Jerks Jerky's roster of unique, soft beef jerky: Original, Memphis BBQ, Chipotle Adobo, Maple Bourbon Churro and I Can't Believe It's Not Hamburger ($9.99) as well as recently launched Filet Mignon and Pork Belly Blend premium burgers ($79.99).