Ready Pac Limited Edition Roasted Beets & Baby Greens Bistro Bowl

Ready Pac Foods announced the launch of its latest seasonal creation, Roasted Beets & Baby Greens Bistro Bowl single serve salad. Ready Pac Foods first introduced its Limited Edition single-serve salad line in 2016 to provide consumers with fresh peak of season ingredients.



Keeping a pulse on the latest food trends enables Ready Pac Foods to develop new flavor combinations in indulgent, but still convenient and healthy ways. The Limited Edition Roasted Beets & Baby Greens Bistro Bowl was developed after seeing a 53% increase in beets as an ingredient on restaurant menus over the last five years. Combined with feta, the number one cheese on restaurant main dish salads, the culinary team created the new combination.