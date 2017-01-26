Hammond's New Mellow Fluffs

Hammond's Brands, the parent company of Hammond's Candies, Old Dominion Peanut Company, and McCraw's Candies, announced the launch Mellow Snacks, its newest brand that features a line of innovative and better for you snacks. The new Mellow Snacks line launches with Mellow Fluffs, handmade marshmallow snacks that pair innovative flavors with the sweet, gooey-ness that consumers know and love.



Mellow Fluffs are marketed as a better for you snack, with only 100-calories-per-serving. Marshmallows are available in six delightful flavors: Toasted Coconut, Birthday Cake, Vanilla Bean, Key Lime, Snickerdoodle, and Mocha Latte. These snackable marshmallows are packaged in 6-per-case 4-ounce re-sealable pouches that retail at $3.99 with strong profit margins and promotional programs, making them an addition to grocery, club, drug, mass, and specialty store stock.



With the Mellow Snacks line, the innovative and forward-thinking Hammond's forges a new frontier, filling a niche that combines sweetness with a savory twist and addresses the rise of snacking as a must for increasingly busy consumers. The next wave of the line's snacks will hit the shelves in the form of Mellow Pop, Mellow Chips, and Mellow Crunch in early 2018.