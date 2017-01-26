Hammond's New Mellow Fluffs
Colorado confectioner's "Marshmallow 2.0" snack uses simple ingredients to add bold flavors to sweet treat
January 26, 2017
No Comments
Hammond's Brands, the parent company of Hammond's Candies, Old Dominion Peanut Company, and McCraw's Candies, announced the launch Mellow Snacks, its newest brand that features a line of innovative and better for you snacks. The new Mellow Snacks line launches with Mellow Fluffs, handmade marshmallow snacks that pair innovative flavors with the sweet, gooey-ness that consumers know and love.
Mellow Fluffs are marketed as a better for you snack, with only 100-calories-per-serving. Marshmallows are available in six delightful flavors: Toasted Coconut, Birthday Cake, Vanilla Bean, Key Lime, Snickerdoodle, and Mocha Latte. These snackable marshmallows are packaged in 6-per-case 4-ounce re-sealable pouches that retail at $3.99 with strong profit margins and promotional programs, making them an addition to grocery, club, drug, mass, and specialty store stock.
With the Mellow Snacks line, the innovative and forward-thinking Hammond's forges a new frontier, filling a niche that combines sweetness with a savory twist and addresses the rise of snacking as a must for increasingly busy consumers. The next wave of the line's snacks will hit the shelves in the form of Mellow Pop, Mellow Chips, and Mellow Crunch in early 2018.
Mellow Fluffs are marketed as a better for you snack, with only 100-calories-per-serving. Marshmallows are available in six delightful flavors: Toasted Coconut, Birthday Cake, Vanilla Bean, Key Lime, Snickerdoodle, and Mocha Latte. These snackable marshmallows are packaged in 6-per-case 4-ounce re-sealable pouches that retail at $3.99 with strong profit margins and promotional programs, making them an addition to grocery, club, drug, mass, and specialty store stock.
With the Mellow Snacks line, the innovative and forward-thinking Hammond's forges a new frontier, filling a niche that combines sweetness with a savory twist and addresses the rise of snacking as a must for increasingly busy consumers. The next wave of the line's snacks will hit the shelves in the form of Mellow Pop, Mellow Chips, and Mellow Crunch in early 2018.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Prepared Foods.