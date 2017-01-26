Snacks & Appetizers

Ocean's Halo Sweet Dark Chocolate Seaweed Strips

New Frontier Foods makes major expansion in seaweed snack line

OceansHalo_900
January 26, 2017
KEYWORDS chocolate seaweed / new food products / new frontier foods / ocean's halo / seaweed strips
Reprints
No Comments
New Frontier Foods, maker of Ocean's Halo® seaweed products, announced a significant expansion to its product lines and manufacturing capabilities, which debuted at 2017 Winter Fancy Foods show in San Francisco.

The new product offerings include:

Dark Chocolate Seaweed Strip: Two thin layers of seaweed surrounding a crunchy layer of Almonds or Coconut, with dark chocolate in the middle. Both the Almond and Coconut skus are the company’s highest-ever scoring products in pre-launch taste tests, and are an expansion to The Seaweed Strip™ product line.

Chile Lime and Korean BBQ Flavors Added to The Seaweed Snack™ Sheets: USDA Organic sheeted seaweed snacks now have two new flavors – Chili Lime and Korean BBQ – which also remain available in Sea Salt, Maui Onion, Texas BBQ and Sriracha flavors.

Organic Ocean's Halo® Sushi Nori – To satisfy growing market demand for at-home sushi products, a high-quality line of organic sushi nori will debut in the Spring 2017 US Production Facility Now SQF Certified – Our seaweed production facility in Cerritos, California was SQF certified in the fall of 2016.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Prepared Foods.

Related Articles

Related Products

You must login or register in order to post a comment.