Ocean's Halo Sweet Dark Chocolate Seaweed Strips

New Frontier Foods, maker of Ocean's Halo® seaweed products, announced a significant expansion to its product lines and manufacturing capabilities, which debuted at 2017 Winter Fancy Foods show in San Francisco.



The new product offerings include:



Dark Chocolate Seaweed Strip: Two thin layers of seaweed surrounding a crunchy layer of Almonds or Coconut, with dark chocolate in the middle. Both the Almond and Coconut skus are the company’s highest-ever scoring products in pre-launch taste tests, and are an expansion to The Seaweed Strip™ product line.



Chile Lime and Korean BBQ Flavors Added to The Seaweed Snack™ Sheets: USDA Organic sheeted seaweed snacks now have two new flavors – Chili Lime and Korean BBQ – which also remain available in Sea Salt, Maui Onion, Texas BBQ and Sriracha flavors.



Organic Ocean's Halo® Sushi Nori – To satisfy growing market demand for at-home sushi products, a high-quality line of organic sushi nori will debut in the Spring 2017 US Production Facility Now SQF Certified – Our seaweed production facility in Cerritos, California was SQF certified in the fall of 2016.