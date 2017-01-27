Ginger DRY from DRY Soda Co.

DRY Soda Co., creator of lightly sweet, culinary-inspired sodas, is unveiled its spicy Ginger DRY Sparkling flavor in easily transportable 12-ounce aluminum cans at the 2017 Winter Fancy Food Show in San Francisco.



Ginger DRY is made with four all natural ingredients, including a touch of cane sugar, allowing the true flavors of the herbal root to shine through. It is Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free, OU Kosher certified, caffeine-free, sodium-free, and made without any artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners. Ginger DRY Sparkling in 12-ounce aluminum cans and 4-packs will be available beginning in March 2017 at select Kroger and Safeway stores nationwide at a suggested retail price of $5.99.