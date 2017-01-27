World Finer Foods through its Liberty Richter division, is taking coconut to an exciting new place with the debut of GoCo Crunchy Coconut Bites.



GoCo Crunchy Coconut Bites are smart snacks -- antioxidant rich, packed with vitamins and full of flavor. Distinctive in the snack category, these bite size coconut snacks are lightly crisped using a unique process for a pop-in-your-mouth burst of flavor to enjoy at home, at work or on the go. Gluten and dairy-free, these coconut bites are all-natural and are one of the only coconut snacks to have no added sugars. They are available in three flavors -- Simply Coconut, Chia and Sesame.



The GoCo brand was created by U.K. based JK Foods founder Mark Johal and inspired by his travels around the world and his goal to make genuinely delicious and good-for-you snacks. GoCo was a "Selected" product at the 2016 SIAL Innovation Awards in Paris last October, and the brand will have its North American debut at the Specialty Food Association's Winter Fancy Food Show in January.