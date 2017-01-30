Shoppers in the US will soon be able to enjoy another line of great products from the Welch's company. Building on the recent success of the many new product introductions from Welch's, Two Rivers Coffee has teamed up with the historically innovative company to produce the line of fruit ciders. Keeping with the Welch's tradition, the ciders come in a wide range of flavors.



"We're extremely excited to partner with a company such as Welch's which has an extremely high brand awareness rating as well as a reputation for producing great tasting products," says Sam Blaney Director of Marketing at Two Rivers Coffee. "There aren't many ciders on store shelves today but we've found that they do appeal to a wide range of people, especially shoppers seeking healthier alternatives to coffee, hot cocoa and soda. The new Welch's fruit ciders will fill this void and give consumers more choice in their beverage options."