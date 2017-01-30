Just Desserts expanded its innovative Bites line with the new Ghirardelli White Chocolate Flavored Snickerdoodle Bites, which were featured at the Specialty Food Association’s Winter Fancy Food Show in San Francisco. Just Desserts’ latest addition to its growing Bites line also expands its partnership with Ghirardelli Chocolate.



The Just Desserts Bites line celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2017. In 2007, the original chocolate Brownie Bite was selected as Outstanding Baked Good by the National Association of Specialty Food Trade. From that beginning, the Just Desserts Bites line has grown significantly in both flavors and pack sizes, serving a full range of eating occasions.