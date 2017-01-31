Bauli Launches Mini Panettones

Bauli, creator of authentic Italian cakes and pastries, released its newest additions to the line of ready-to-eat Mini Panettones, with flavors in Chocolate, Pumpkin Spice and a special line of savory Panini Panettone, useful for sandwiches. The new flavors will be featured at the Winter Fancy Food Show in San Francisco.



Capitalizing on the “mini” trend embraced by both the snack industry and consumers alike, Bauli has now created three additional mini versions of its classic 26-ounce Panettone cakes. Bauli introduces these new and innovative cakes and flavors to its customers while honoring and embracing authenticity.



While the Classic 26-ounce Panettone comes in Chocolate and All-Natural, the Pumpkin Spice is made exclusively as a mini item. The Panini Panettone is a convenient three-pack of savory mini breads.



“We are excited for everyone to try our newest flavors of Mini Panettone,” shared Luca Nava, General Manager of Bauli USA “We think the flavors and concepts of the minis are the perfect snack for the American consumer, whether they are looking for something on-the-go or an elegant sweet treat to have with their morning espresso.”