American Seafoods Names New CEO

American Seafoods Group announced that its Board of Directors has selected Mikel Durham to serve as its chief executive officer effective January 16, 2017. Current CEO and Chairman Bernt Bodal will continue as chairman.



“I am delighted to welcome Mikel Durham to the American Seafoods family,” said Bodal. “Mikel is a talented food service and consumer products executive with a proven track record of strong performance. I look forward to working closely with her to build greater awareness and demand for the healthy and sustainably-harvested wild seafood products we produce.”



Durham comes to American Seafoods with deep experience in the food service and consumer products industries and with substantial product innovation and channel development expertise. She is an independent board member of Tyson Foods and has previously served as the global growth officer of PepsiCo’s North America Foodservice business, president of Burger King North America, president of global supply chain for Cadbury Schweppes, managing director of Guinness Venture Markets, Chief Commercial Officer of CSM Bakery Solutions, and General Manager of Yum! Southern Europe. Durham holds a B.A. in Economics from Smith College and an MBA from Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration.



“American Seafoods is a leader in supplying high-quality, sustainably-harvested, and healthy wild-caught seafood products throughout the world,” stated Durham. “I’m excited for the opportunity to work with this dynamic organization to further realize its growth objectives.”