Absolut® officially unveiled Absolut Lime as the newest addition to round out the Absolut citrus portfolio, joining Absolut Citron and Absolut Mandrin. In addition to hitting nightlife destinations and at-home bar carts nationwide, Absolut Lime will step into the "limelight" at the 59th GRAMMY® Awards® on February 12, 2017.



Nearly 30 years ago, Absolut introduced Absolut Citron – a flavor that quickly skyrocketed into pop culture as a key ingredient in the Cosmopolitan cocktail. Ten years later, Absolut Mandrin further diversified the brand's flavor line-up offering the perfect hint of sweetness. And like its citrus counterparts, new Absolut Lime features its own distinct flavor profile with a balance of full-bodied citrus flavor with a light finish.



"Lime is a very dynamic and complex fruit and we believe we've created the perfect flavor blend in Absolut Lime to enhance and elevate a variety of cocktails," said Nick Guastaferro, Director of Marketing, Absolut, Pernod Ricard USA. "Thanks to a delicious flavor and easy mixability, Absolut Lime is great for going out or staying in, for creating simple or complex cocktails. We can't wait to see how our fans take Absolut Lime and make it their own to create their Absolut Nights."