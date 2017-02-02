COFFEE-MATE Almond Milk, Coconut Milk Creamers

COFFEE-MATE® natural bliss® now offers consumers a line of products made with all-natural ingredients. Marking the brand's introduction into the dairy alternative category, the creamy plant-based creamers are available in four new offerings: Vanilla Almond Milk, Caramel Almond Milk, Hazelnut Almond Milk and Sweet Crème Coconut Milk.



True to all COFFEE-MATE® natural bliss® products, the new coffee creamers are made with real simple ingredients like real almonds, coconuts from Sumatra, vanilla from Madagascar and pure cane sugar to offer consumers an all-natural alternative to traditional dairy creamers. Made with no GMO ingredients, natural bliss® Almond Milk and Coconut Milk creamers are smooth and creamy and offer a new way to add a hint of flavor and touch of sweetness to provide a great tasting cup of coffee.



COFFEE-MATE® natural bliss® Almond Milk and Coconut Milk creamers are now available at retailers nationwide in 16-ounce bottles in the refrigerated coffee creamer aisle for a suggested retail price of $2.79.