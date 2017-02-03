Nona Lim’s new Heat & Sip Cups of soup and broth designed for food service and retail were recently showcased at the Winter Fancy Food Show in San Francisco. Easy to heat, carry and enjoy anywhere, Nona Lim’s Heat & Sip Cups make the trend of soups and broths as an anytime savory beverage or snack approachable. Boasting innovative packaging design, Nona Lim’s award winning Asian inspired soups and broths are on the shelves at quality grocers and fast casual restaurants nationwide. Clean label and additive and preservative free, this new product line creates foundational good health for in-between moments or as side meals.

"Snacking and beverage are the two place where health conscious consumers still want to make big gains,” says Nona Lim Founder Nona Lim. “There is a huge untapped demand for snack and beverage choices as healthy as home cooked meals and that’s why Nona Lim Heat & Sip Cups of soup and broth are so popular.”

Long a Bay Area innovator, Nona Lim has been a maker of fresh soups, broths and Asian noodles forming healthy foundations for everyday meals. Heat & Sip Cups are individualized 10-ounce cups of Nona Lim’s most popular soups and Asian broths that can be heated by microwave as a healthy snack or hot beverage. Nona Lim individual Heat & Sip Cups are available in Thai Curry and Lime Bone Broth, Vietnamese Pho Bone Broth, Miso Broth, Carrot Ginger Soup and Tomato Thai Basil Soup. The bone broths are simmered with all natural bone stock for 30 hours maximum flavor and benefit. The broths and soups have a $4.99 SRP, and shelf life of 30 days refrigerated.