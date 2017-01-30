Bell Flavors & Fragrances: Authentic Flavor

Bell Flavors & Fragrances is excited to announce selections for its 2017 Spark™ trends for flavors and fragrances in the US market. Spark™ is a processor’s resource for consumer, flavor and fragrance trends and inspirations. Using a unique process, Bell has uncovered new ideas and is ready to help inspire customers and translate concepts into winning new products.

This year’s flavor discoveries are all about going deeper into regional and localized food, coupled with upcoming and interesting world flavors to appease curious palates.

Late Night Japan

Brightly lit paper lanterns of urban Japan are shining light on the rise of izakaya and sake cocktails in the U.S. You’ll stay up late for this trend and its exotic take on sharables and lively cocktails.

Polynesian: Island Hopping

Live out your flavor fanta-sea in the island nations of Polynesia, home to some of the most deliciously exotic dishes by surf or turf.

Sleep In Brunch Out

Believe us when we say, there is no snooze button for this buttery-waffle-runny-egg-holy-hollandaise-sauce of a kind trend.

The Arab World

The souk markets and medinas of the Arab World have all the ingredients for unexpected flavor balance, with traditional dishes as diverse as the expanse of this ancient corner of the globe.

Test Kitchen

Looking beyond conventional cooking prep and practices in making simple staples decidedly different, fermented notes to be preserved, and sous vide to charred.

United Plates of America

Across the golden waves of grain and from sea to shining sea, we explore the tastes that make America the beautiful… and the delicious.

“We are thrilled to launch our next round of Spark™ trends to ignite your creativity and inspire your senses for product development, says Kelli Heinz director of marketing and industry affairs. “Bell’s trend program has evolved over the years to become a dynamic program that analyzes different data points and generates trend insight for flavor and fragrance predictions and concepts. We are excited to ‘spark’ your interests!”

Bell Flavors and Fragrances, Inc. is a leader in the flavor and fragrance industry. With seven manufacturing plants around the world, as well as over 40 global sales offices, Bell has the ability to create the flavor, fragrance or botanical for any application.