Hostess Brands, LLC is collaborating with Nestle Dreyer’s Ice Cream Company to launch Hostess Frozen Novelties and Ice Cream. The parties have entered a license agreement through which Nestle will manufacture and distribute the new products under the Hostess brands.



Inspired by Hostess classics, three new frozen novelties and three new ice cream flavors are now available in grocery and convenience store freezers nationwide. Ding Dongs, Sno Balls and Twinkies have inspired the new frozen novelties, while Twinkies, CupCakes and Sno Balls are the stars of the new ice cream flavors.



FROZEN SNACKS

• TWINKIE CONE: This is a cone with creamy Twinkie-flavored frozen dairy, topped with golden sponge cake crumbles. The Twinkie cones come four to a box and are $4.49 SRP.

• DING DONG SANDWICH: A twist on the classic ice cream sandwich, this chocolatey frozen dessert sandwich is a nod to the king of cakes. The dessert sandwiches will be sold in boxes of five in grocery stores for $4.49 SRP and sold individually at convenience stores for $1.99 SRP.

• SNO BALLS BAR: Inspired by that iconic pink, coconut-dusted ball of marshmallow, this new novelty features the best of the Sno Ball: a vanilla and chocolate center wrapped in delicate flakes of coconut. The dessert bars come five to a box and are $4.49 SRP.



ICE CREAM

• TWINKIES: Bite-sized sponge cake pieces and sweet frosting are swirled together in rich, creamy butter cream ice cream.

• CUPCAKES: This decadent chocolate ice cream is studded with bite-sized cupcake pieces and swirled with creamy frosting.

• SNO BALLS: Sno Balls ice cream is a marriage of bite-sized chocolate cake pieces and whipped pink coconut swirl in a marshmallow ice cream.