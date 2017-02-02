Healthy Food Ingredients Adds Leadership

Healthy Food Ingredients (HFI)announced Joni Huffman has joined its business as Vice President of Domestic Business Development. Huffman’s newly-created position includes support of overall business development efforts and sales strategies for HFI in realizing its vision of nourishing lives with healthy ingredients. Huffman brings more than 20 years of experience in development of ingredient sales in previously-held positions including Director of Specialty Sales for Ardent Mills and Director of Business Development at ConAgra Mills.

Huffman graduated from the University of Kansas with degrees in Political Science and Soviet and East European Studies.

“We are excited to have Joni join our team with her expertise and knowledge of the specialty ingredient industry. Her background and approach is an excellent fit for the way we strategically partner with our customers as an ingredient solutions provider,” said Jay Johnson, HFI Senior VP of Sales.