Favorite Products: December 2016

Bofanna Frozen Fruit Cream Bars bills itself as “pure awesome deliciousness” on its package. The frozen treat lived up to the hype as Prepared Foods readers selected it as their favorite product introduced in December 2016.

New Krave Bars and Boulder Canyon Gluten-Free Snacks tied for second place, each with 16% of the vote.

Bofanna Frozen Fruit Cream Bars se a rich level of butter fat, as well as a generous portion of farm fresh fruit, combined with Pure Health probiotics such as bacillus coagulans.

