New Hummus from Hope Foods

HOPE Foods, an all-organic hummus brand, recently introduced two new products: Black Garlic and Mango Tomatillo Hummus.



The Black Garlic inside the hummus has been aged and cooked to achieve a flavor result similar to fermentation. It is rich and complex, and allows for the subtle flavor notes in garlic to emerge.



Mango Tomatillo’s blend of peppery sweetness is exactly what HOPE was looking for as it expands its unique hummus offerings. It achieves a savory and sweet balance.

