Snacks & Appetizers

New Hummus from Hope Foods

New varieties include Black Garlic and Mango Tomatillo

HopeFoodsHummus_900.jpg
February 6, 2017
KEYWORDS black garlic flavor / hope foods / hummus flavors / new food products / organic dips
Reprints
No Comments

HOPE Foods, an all-organic hummus brand, recently introduced two new products: Black Garlic and Mango Tomatillo Hummus.

The Black Garlic inside the hummus has been aged and cooked to achieve a flavor result similar to fermentation. It is rich and complex, and allows for the subtle flavor notes in garlic to emerge.

Mango Tomatillo’s blend of peppery sweetness is exactly what HOPE was looking for as it expands its unique hummus offerings. It achieves a savory and sweet balance.

HOPE Foods

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Prepared Foods.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

You must login or register in order to post a comment.