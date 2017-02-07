Bolthouse Farms MAIO™, a new line of refrigerated, yogurt-based spreads made with clean ingredients, hits grocery shelves beginning February in Northern California Safeway stores. The MAIO spreads are available in three flavors – Plain, Chipotle and Garlic – and have the same creamy, rich texture people seek in a traditional mayonnaise but with lower fat and calories. Each product in the line contains only 20 calories and 1 gram of fat per serving.



The MAIO spreads are non-GMO, gluten free, contain no artificial flavors, have 0 grams trans-fat, and are available in 268 Northern California Safeway stores in 8-ounce bottles with a suggested retail price of $2.99. The spreads can be found in the refrigerated produce section near Bolthouse Farms® dressings.