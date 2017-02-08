Harmless Harvest Probiotic Beverages

Harmless Harvest, a Fair For Life certified organic coconut water producer, launched its a line of organic probiotic cultured coconut beverages called Harmless Coconut Probiotics. This innovation in Harmless Harvest products continues its commitment to product, people and planet and is now one step closer to its goal of achieving a zero-waste ingredient model, adding to its industry-leading efforts to run an eco-system based business.



The new line of refreshing, plant-based probiotic cultured beverages joins the family of organic, Fair for Life certified Harmless Harvest coconut water. Harmless Coconut Probiotics combine the company's critically acclaimed organic coconut water, coconut meat from young coconuts, active probiotic cultures, and organic fruits. The line will be available in Original, Strawberries, Blueberries & Acai, Mangos & Acerolas, with no added thickeners, stabilizers, or artificial flavors.



Harmless Coconut Probiotics is an important innovation for the company and industry because it "supports our ecosystem, and it allows us to truly 'crack' the coconut, delivering consumers the water and meat and bringing us closer to achieving a zero-waste ingredient model," said Harmless Harvest's VP of Marketing & Innovation Deanna Fleming. With the addition of the coconut meat, each Probiotics serving boasts at least 5 grams of dietary fiber and medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs).