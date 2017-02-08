Yoplait Dippers
Yoplait Dippers are available in six varieties
February 8, 2017
General Mills recently introduced Yoplait Dippers, which combines nonfat Greek yogurt with crunchy dippers, all wrapped up in one convenient package with no spoon required. Varieties of Yoplait Dippers include:
- Vanilla Bean Greek Nonfat Yogurt + Honey Oat Crisps
- Raspberry Chocolate Chunk Greek Nonfat Yogurt + Choco-Drizzled Pretzels
- Caramelized Banana Greek Nonfat Yogurt + Choco-Drizzled Pretzels
- Coffee Chocolate Chunk Greek Nonfat Yogurt + Cinnamon Crisps
- Toasted Coconut Greek Nonfat Yogurt + Honey Oat Crisps
- Chipotle Ranch Greek Nonfat Yogurt + Tortilla Chips
