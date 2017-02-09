Hi-Chew Expands Sour Flavors to Individual Sticks

Morinaga America, Inc. announced the national launch of Hi-Chew Sours Sticks, the newest additions to the Hi-Chew lineup. The chewy, long-time soft candy gets a sour citrus twist in the new individual Grapefruit, Lemon and Lime sticks.



The flavors are reflected in the bright exterior colors of each candy piece—an inside-out version of the classic Hi-Chew to differentiate the citrus flavors. Each stick includes seven individually wrapped chews that pack a blast of citrus fruit flavor and natural sour taste. This tasty treat is gluten-free, nut-free, and made with real fruit juices and purees.



Grapefruit



Grapefruit is a common flavor in Japanese candies. The fresh, zesty flavors of this citrus fruit are showcased in this new stick, just like taking a bite out of a juicy grapefruit.



Lemon



Lemonade is a classic American beverage and a refreshing treat on a bright, summer day. The Lemon Sours Stick is reminiscent of the tangy and sweet flavors of lemonade.



Lime



The juice of a lime is a vital ingredient in many recipes, but this lime flavor can be enjoyed on its own. The tart, citrus notes bring full flavor to this bite-sized candy.