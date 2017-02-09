siggi's Launches 8-Ounce, Whole-Milk, Drinkable Yogurt

siggi's, maker of Icelandic-style yogurt with simple ingredients and not a lot of sugar, introduced single-serve, whole-milk, drinkable yogurt to its expanding portfolio. Crafted with only five simple ingredients, siggi's whole-milk drinkable yogurt is available in three flavors: Vanilla, Strawberry and Blueberry.



siggi's drinkable yogurts are creamy and portioned in 8-ounce offerings, which feature a simple and all-natural ingredient list, 8 grams of protein and 10 billion probiotic cultures per serving.



Made with whole milk and real fruit, this Swedish-style filmjölk is a natural, drinkable yogurt created with convenience and nutrition in mind. A staple of Sweden and other Nordic countries, filmjölk is a drinkable yogurt with a velvety-thick texture that is consumable on its own or poured over granola or fruit.