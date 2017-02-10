Garden-Fresh Foods Launches Clean Label Salads

Garden-Fresh Foods launched its Green Leaf Signature Salads product offerings featuring the clean label designation. This is the first time the company has offered a selection of premium salads that contain only natural, plant-based ingredients and are made without the addition of artificial preservatives, sweeteners, colors and flavors.



The Green Leaf Signature Salads products respond to both retailer and consumer trends where foods with simpler, clean ingredients and globally inspired flavors are most in demand. The interest for clean label products is most prominent in the deli. IDDBA reports shoppers check labels and ingredient lists more frequently with grocery prepared foods than with the food they eat at restaurants.



In addition to the clean ingredient list, these premium, ready-to-eat salads also reflect the latest flavor trends, such as Korean-inspired flavors, tangy and sour seasonings and an overall greater focus on vegetables.



The company’s Green Leaf Signature Salads include a mix of traditional favorites and globally inspired foods including:

3 Grain Curry Salad

Korean Kimchi Salad

Macaroni Salad

Pasta Italiano Salad

Potato Salad

Whistling Dixie Cole Slaw