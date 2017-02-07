Tillamook Whole Milk Farmstyle Greek Yogurt

Tillamook County Creamery Association, the 108-year-old farmer-owned cooperative from Oregon, unveiled Farmstyle Whole Milk Greek Yogurt, Tillamook’s creamiest yogurt to date. In addition, Tillamook has revamped its Good & Creamy (previously Tillamook Low Fat Yogurt) line in response to consumer requests for an option with lower sugar content.



With increased consumer demand for whole milk yogurt options, Tillamook responded with a wholesome recipe with 4% milkfat and premium, innovative flavor combinations.

Like all of the Tillamook Greek yogurts, the Whole Milk line includes buttermilk cultures for a creamier, less tart taste. Farmstyle Whole Milk Greek Yogurt is now available in six flavors: Northwest Blackberry, Strawberry Black Currant, Mexican Vanilla, Raspberry Fig, Clover Honey and Meyer Lemon Pear. The new line is available for a suggested retail price of $1.39 for each 5.3-ounce single-serve container, and can be found at major retailers throughout the west.



The updated Good & Creamy yogurt recipe now has 25% less sugar and 9g of protein (vs 7g) compared to the previous recipe. In addition to the 14 existing flavors, Tillamook added two new Good & Creamy flavor offerings - Oregon Hood River Pear and Maple Vanilla. Good & Creamy yogurts are now available for a suggested retail price of $0.79 for each 6-ounce single-serve cup, and can be found in major retailers throughout the west.