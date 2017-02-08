RODENBACH Brewery, makers of world class renowned sour beers in the traditional Flanders red style, announced its latest innovation with the arrival of RODENBACH Fruitage.

RODENBACH Fruitage gets its name from aged-old brewing techniques, combined with fruit infusions. It's an instant classic – comprised of 25% authentically aged RODENBACH (2-year matured beer from oak standing Foeders) blended with 75% young RODENBACH ale, with added fruit of cherries and elderberries. With an ABV of 4.2%, RODENBACH Fruitage is light and refreshing, perfect for easy drinking and to be enjoyed year-round.