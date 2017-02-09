Carolina Rice Introduces New Organic Products

Carolina® Rice recently introduced two new organic versions of their Whole Grain Brown Rice and Extra Long Grain White Rice varieties. These organic additions to the Carolina product line, provide consumers an affordable, organic rice option.

Grown in the United States, these new organic varieties offer families a healthy complement to meals, in addition to providing value when it comes to size, price and versatility.

The Organic Whole Grain Brown Rice and Organic Extra Long Grain White Rice offer ultimate recipe versatility, and can be used in any food occasion from breakfast, lunch and dinner to snacks, desserts and more. Carolina® Organic Rice can be prepared either on the stove or in the microwave, and comes packaged in two pound bags.

Carolina®Organic Rice is Non-GMO Project Verified.