Nestlé to Expand Manufacturing Capacity at Eau Claire Plant

Building on its commitment to local American communities, Nestlé announced that it intends to expand its manufacturing facility in Eau Claire, Wisc. Currently, the Wisconsin factories are used to manufacture more than 200 products including infant formulas (e.g. Gerber® Good Start®), medical nutrition products (e.g. Peptamen®) as well as and nutritional drinks (e.g. Boost®).



The company’s focus with this investment is to increase Nestlé manufacturing capacity and optimize plant assets to continue to meet the nutritional needs of US consumers across the life span and all stages of health. The planned expansion of the facility is expected to increase production from 100,000 tons to approximately 120,000 tons. As a result of this new investment, Nestlé expects to create additional temporary construction and facility jobs.



“We are proud to continue our investment in American communities through the expansion of our plant in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The community and our workforce have been an important part of our success for many years, and we look forward to our continued partnership,” said Bruno Malgrange, Vice President and Head of Technical and Production.



Nestlé in the United States is committed to enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future – for individuals and families, for our thriving and resilient communities, and for the planet. Its diverse portfolio of foods and beverages provides nutritious options for every member of the family, and supports both the first 1,000 days of life and healthy aging for people and pets. Nestlé in the US consists of eight main businesses: Nestlé USA, Nestlé Purina PetCare Company, Nestlé Waters North America, Nestlé Nutrition, Nestlé Professional, Nespresso, Nestlé Skin Health and Nestlé Health Science. Together, these companies operate in more than 120 locations in 47 states and employ over 51,000 people. In the US, Nestlé product sales topped $26 billion in 2015, making it the largest Nestlé market in the world.