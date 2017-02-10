Foodstirs™ added a new quick-from-scratch baking mix to its portfolio of organic and GMO-free offerings: Organic Vanilla Frosting Mix. Continuing the brand’s dedication to super-premium baked goods, the new product uses clean and ethically-sourced ingredients to create baked goods that never sacrifice ingredient integrity for taste.

Foodstirs Organic Vanilla Frosting Mix is available online now and will be on shelf at retailers nationwide in March.



“Baking can be a challenging task for ingredient-conscious families,” said Galit Laibow, CEO and co-founder of Foodstirs. “Traditional options are filled with chemicals, are hard to make and taste artificial. As a mom, I relate to modern parents everywhere who want to give their children incredibly great-tasting food that everyone can feel good about eating, especially for dessert. That’s why we’re excited to launch our radically clean new frosting, further expanding our selection of organic and GMO-free items.”



Ideal atop baked goods, the Organic Vanilla Frosting Mix is a modern take on traditional icings. It’s made from real, ethical ingredients that taste homemade, delivering authentic flavor and a better-for-you dessert experience. Designed to take the guess work out of baking for modern parents while helping families shut off from the outside world and truly connect with each other in the heart of the home – the kitchen – the new mix can be made in six or less easy steps.



All Foodstirs products are made with just six to 10 organic and GMO-free ingredients that are free of artificial preservatives, colors and flavors. In addition to Equal Exchange organic Fair Trade cocoa and chocolate – the highest quality variety on the planet – Foodstirs is committed to sustainability and uses single origin Wholesome biodynamic cane sugar wherever possible.



The new frosting mix retails for $5.99.