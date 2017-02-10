Snack Factory® Pretzel Crisps® announced the launch of Organic Original Pretzel Crisps. As the latest better-for-you snack offering within the Snack Factory portfolio, Organic Original Pretzel Crisps are also Non-GMO Project verified and will be available for a limited time nationwide.



“Snack Factory is dedicated to fulfilling the demand for quality, wholesome snack options with exceptional taste,” said Eric Van De Wal, Vice President of Marketing and Innovation, Clearview Foods Division of Snyder’s-Lance. “The Organic version of our flagship Original Pretzel Crisps line was created for consumers seeking a greater variety of clean-label snacks without sacrificing taste. This introduction is the first of several new better-for-you snacks forthcoming in 2017 and beyond.”



Organic Original Pretzel Crisps have the same taste and crunch that fans have grown accustomed to for more than a decade. At 110 calories per serving, Organic Original Pretzel Crisps contain no saturated fat, zero trans fat, cholesterol, preservatives, artificial flavorings or colors.