Reckitt Benckiser to Acquire Mead Johnson Nutrition

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company announced that it has reached an agreement to be acquired by Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB), a consumer health and hygiene company. As a result of this transaction, Mead Johnson will become a new division of RB with its globally-recognized Enfamil and Nutramigen brands joining RB’s portfolio of leading consumer health brands.



RB has agreed to pay $90 cash for each share of Mead Johnson common stock in a transaction valued at approximately $17.9 billion (including net debt). The price represents a premium of 29% to MJN’s undisturbed closing price on February 1, 2017 before market speculation of a potential transaction. Including Mead Johnson’s net debt of $1.2 billion as of December 31, 2016, the total enterprise value of the transaction is $17.9 billion, representing a multiple of 17.4x 2016 non-GAAP EBITDA.

The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Mead Johnson Board of Directors. Closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions, including approval by shareholders of both Mead Johnson and RB and regulatory approvals, and is expected to occur during the third quarter of 2017. Mead Johnson will continue to pay its normal quarterly dividend until closing.

