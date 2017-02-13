International, premium tuna brand, Tonnino, is tempting consumers’ taste with a new product. The brand has officially launched Tonnino tinned tuna cans, the latest addition to its line of gourmet tuna offerings.



Tonnino is renowned for its high quality and exceptional flavors, as fine cuts of 100% yellowfin tuna are used. Tonnino ensures that with accessibility they don’t sacrifice quality, and the new tinned tuna cans are no exception.



Available in Spring Water and 100% Olive Oil varieties, Tonnino tinned tuna is committed to providing taste out of the can. Tonnino tinned tuna cans are made for an on-the-go appetite, and are stackable and easy to pack.



“Consumers, retailers, and chefs alike, all love the unique, exquisite taste that Tonnino tuna offers. We have noticed a rise in health consciousness in consumers that are always on-the-go, and we knew it was the right time to introduce the Tonnino tinned tuna cans,” said Antonio Esquivel Carrillo, Tonnino’s Country Manager.



Committed to its environmental responsibility, each Tonnino offering is dolphin-safe and contain the lowest level of mercury possible.



Tonnino is available at Publix, Whole Foods, Fairway, Central Market, Wegmans, and more. Tonnino tinned tuna cans are available in 160g cans and retail at $3.49, respectively.