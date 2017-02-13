Eighty-One Percent of Dinner Occasions Happen at Home
Dinner remains an important social meal occasion and the vast majority of dinner occasions happen at home
February 13, 2017
When dinner happens at home, more than one-third (35%) of consumers prepare the meal from scratch (using individual ingredients). When dinners at home are prepared from scratch, the top seven most popular cooking methods used are: stove top (36%), baking (26%), grilling (15%), microwaving (11%), boiling (11%), one-pot or slow-cooker cooking (9%) and cutting (9%).
View the full infographic.
