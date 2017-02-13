Lundberg Family Farms Grounded Snacks

Lundberg Family Farms, a national leader in organic rice, rice products and US-grown quinoa, this month announced Grounded Snacks™ as a new organic product line-up of red rice and quinoa tortilla chips. Now available to consumers nationwide, these organic snacks are corn-free and made with Lundberg Family Farms-grown Red Rice and Quinoa, providing a thin and crispy whole grain snacking experience that won’t break the calorie bank.



“We have an unwavering commitment to creating products through sustainable farming practic-es that fuel a healthier planet and are rooted in our passion for what we do best, taking the or-ganic grains we grow and pairing them with the most unique and flavorful organic spices,” said Grant Lundberg, CEO of Lundberg Family Farms. “Our Grounded Snacks™ are great for any-one craving a new organic, corn-free and wholesome snacking option, including allergen-conscious consumers.”



Grounded Snacks™ are organic, non-GMO verified, gluten-free, corn-free and allergen-free. Packing flavor and wholesome ingredients, they are available in five varieties from spicy to sa-vory to sweet:

Pink Himalayan Salt – lightly salted to highlight the subtle nutty grain flavors

Aged White Cheddar – creamy white cheddar with a hint of garlic

Ancho Chile – smoky and mildly spicy with a bit of sweetness

French Onion – savory onion paired perfectly with tangy sour cream

Cinnamon Sugar – just the right amount of sweet and wonderfully nostalgic