Lundberg Family Farms Grounded Snacks

New red rice and quinoa tortilla chips are available in five varieties

February 13, 2017
Lundberg Family Farms, a national leader in organic rice, rice products and US-grown quinoa, this month announced Grounded Snacks™ as a new organic product line-up of red rice and quinoa tortilla chips. Now available to consumers nationwide, these organic snacks are corn-free and made with Lundberg Family Farms-grown Red Rice and Quinoa, providing a thin and crispy whole grain snacking experience that won’t break the calorie bank.

“We have an unwavering commitment to creating products through sustainable farming practic-es that fuel a healthier planet and are rooted in our passion for what we do best, taking the or-ganic grains we grow and pairing them with the most unique and flavorful organic spices,” said Grant Lundberg, CEO of Lundberg Family Farms. “Our Grounded Snacks™ are great for any-one craving a new organic, corn-free and wholesome snacking option, including allergen-conscious consumers.”

Grounded Snacks™ are organic, non-GMO verified, gluten-free, corn-free and allergen-free. Packing flavor and wholesome ingredients, they are available in five varieties from spicy to sa-vory to sweet:

  • Pink Himalayan Salt – lightly salted to highlight the subtle nutty grain flavors
  • Aged White Cheddar – creamy white cheddar with a hint of garlic
  • Ancho Chile – smoky and mildly spicy with a bit of sweetness
  • French Onion – savory onion paired perfectly with tangy sour cream
  • Cinnamon Sugar – just the right amount of sweet and wonderfully nostalgic

