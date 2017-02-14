Simply Beverages is expanding its line of great tasting, all natural juices and juice drinks with two new flavors. Simply Peach and Simply Lemonade with Strawberry will be available nationwide starting in February.



Like all Simply beverages that fans love, Simply Peach and Simply Lemonade with Strawberry are all natural, non-GMO, and never have any added preservatives, colors or artificial flavors.



Both new flavors are made with simple ingredients.



“Simply Peach and Simply Lemonade with Strawberry are exciting new additions to our beverage lineup, at a time when consumers are seeking out new flavors,” said Kelly Marx, Simply brand director. “As the largest and fastest growing chilled juice brand in the market today, we are always looking to meet and exceed customer’s expectations with product and flavor innovation.”



These new Simply flavors will be available in the signature multi-serve 59-fluid-ounce Simply Carafe and Simply Peach will be also offered in a convenient single-serve 11.5-fluid-ounce package. Like all Simply beverages, these refreshing new flavor options feature PlantBottle® packaging, the 100% recyclable plastic bottle made from up to 30% plant-based material.