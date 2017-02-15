Rich Products Clean Label Desserts

With consumers growing ever-more mindful about the quantity and types of ingredients in their food, Rich Products Corporation introduced a new lineup of “clean-label” dessert products and components designed to help meet the increasing demand for simpler, more recognizable in-gredients.



The entire line of new products falls under the label, “Simply,” to reflect the more-minimalist, clean-label concept. The umbrella tagline developed for the new array of Simply products is equally succinct, reading: “Simply made with you in mind.”



The portfolio features fully finished cakes and cheesecakes, which are marketed under Rich’s Our Specialty® brand, including: Our Specialty Simply Chocolate Cheesecake, Our Specialty Simply Black & White Cheesecake, and Our Specialty Simply New York Style Cheesecake, as well as Our Specialty Simply Vanilla Cake and Our Specialty Simply Chocolate Cake.



Additionally, the new line includes Simply Allen® Uniced Cakes, available in chocolate and va-nilla 5-, 7- and 8-inch cupcakes and half-sheet cakes, as well as Simply Bettercreme® Whipped Icing in chocolate and vanilla, and in pre-whipped colors including: pink, yellow, orange, blue and green.