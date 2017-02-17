Betsy’s Best Expands into Nearly 2,100 Stores in 35 States

Betsy's Best®, maker of nutritious Non-GMO, Gourmet Nut and Seed Butters, including Peanut Butter, Almond Butter, Cashew Butter, and Sunflower Seed Butter, has had a positive year. Founded by Registered Dietitian and certified diabetes educator Betsy Opyt, the company has expanded from 58 stores at the beginning of 2016 to nearly 2,100 stores in 35 states today.



From humble roots, when Betsy first created her unique, flavorful recipes in her home kitchen and began selling jars of Betsy’s Best at a local farmers market in Naples, Fla., consumers now can find Betsy’s Best Gourmet Nut and Seed Butters in supermarkets and natural foods stores throughout the Southeast, Midwest and Western United States, including Kroger, Whole Foods Market (Florida), Bristol Farms, Ingles Markets, Harris Teeter and other leading grocers as the brand continues its national expansion.