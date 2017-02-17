A resolution to eat better just got easier as FreshBev, producers of RIPE Craft Juice™ are ex-panding their portfolio of fresh juices while at the same time bringing them to new markets.



RIPE Craft Juices were created to redefine consumer expectations of real fresh juice. The pro-cess is simple – start with the best fruits, use the absolute minimum in processing, and offer a juice that surpasses all others in freshness, taste, and nutrition.



At the RIPE Craft Juicery™ in New Haven, Conn., every step in the making of fresh juices is managed to ensure the time from grower to refrigerator is mere days as opposed to weeks, which is more often the case. All juice extraction is done under one roof and never above 45°. Within minutes of being extracted, the liquid is bottled and submitted to high-pressure technology — making them safe and preserving nearly 100% of the color, flavor, aroma, and nutrition.